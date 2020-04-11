Kanye West's high school art worth $23k, appraiser says

article

An appraiser says that drawings by Kanye West from when the rapper was a high school student in Chicago are now worth thousands of dollars.

The Chicago Tribune reports that an art specialist has determined that five portraits and landscapes by West could sell at auction for up to $23,000.

The collection was featured on an episode of the PBS series "Antiques Roadshow."

One of West's cousins received the artwork after West's mother, Donda West, died in 2007.

West graduated from Chicago's Polaris High School in 1995 and studied art at the American Academy of Art and Chicago State University.

