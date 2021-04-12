Kayden Swann 'continues to make slow but steady progress' after being shot in the head

The 1-year-old child shot in the head last week on Lake Shore Drive "continues to make slow but steady progress," Lurie Children’s Hospital said Monday.

Kayden Swann was in a vehicle with his grandfather and the grandfather’s girlfriend driving on Lake Shore Drive when an SUV merging into the same lane almost hit them, according to court documents.

The grandfather, identified as Jushawn Brown, and the driver of the SUV exchanged words and then the driver of the SUV pulled out a gun, court documents state.

According to court documents, Brown then placed his gun on his lap and tried to drive away while the SUV followed. The driver of the SUV then fired several shots, one of them shattering the rear passenger window and striking Kayden in the head.

Kayden was rushed to the hospital by a Good Samaritan who was the only one to stop and help at the crime scene.

Although he is making "slow but steady progress," as of Monday, Kayden remained in critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Lurie Children's Hospital.

"He can move his extremities and while he remains intubated and in critical condition, we are hopeful that we may be able to remove the ventilator at some point in the future," the hospital said in a statement.

"The entire Pediatric Intensive Care Unit team, including nursing, social work, family services, respiratory therapists, physicians, and surgeons have provided the best care and support for Kayden and his entire family," the hospital added.

Jushawn Brown, although prosecutors say he never fired his weapon, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The driver of the SUV was never taken into custody and is still being tracked down.