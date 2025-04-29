Kaylee Galvan named Indiana State Police's first woman 'Trooper of the Year'

The Brief Trooper Kaylee Galvan has become the first woman in Indiana State Police history to be named Trooper of the Year. Galvan, based out of the Lowell Post, made more than 80 felony arrests and removed 118 impaired drivers from the road in 2023. She also serves her church’s youth and hopes her recognition inspires others to consider law enforcement careers.



Trooper Kaylee Galvan has made history — and headlines — as the first woman ever named Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year.

What we know:

The award recognizes outstanding service, and Galvan’s résumé is packed.

In just one year, she logged nearly 500 criminal charges, made 80 felony arrests, and took 118 impaired drivers off Indiana roads. Her work earned her not just the 2024 Trooper of the Year title but also the ISP’s prestigious Life Award and recognition as the state’s top officer for OWI enforcement.

Galvan works out of the Lowell Post in northwest Indiana, the same post that claimed Trooper of the Year in 2023. She’s a two-year veteran of the force and continues to make an impact well beyond patrol duty.

She also mentors youth at her church.

What they're saying:

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield says a number of factors go into choosing the trooper of the year.

"They look at overall activity, whether it be criminal arrest, traffic arrest, involvement in a community," said Fifield. "We call them police services, so if she goes out and changes a tire, checks on a disabled vehicle — things of that nature. Her willingness to work overtime."

At just 5-foot-2 and 125 pounds, Galvan's keenly aware of how representation can shape perception.

"If all this can really make somebody else come into law enforcement, or kind of maybe see me, see my size, see what I bring to the table, or somebody who's maybe questioning law enforcement in that sense, I think it means more to me seeing somebody else get excited about it," Galvan said.

She hopes her visibility encourages others who may not see themselves in a uniform to give law enforcement a second look.