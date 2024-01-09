Expand / Collapse search

Ke'Andre Washington: Chicago boy missing from Austin neighborhood

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Austin
Ke'Andre Washington (CPD)

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from the Austin neighborhood on Tuesday. 

Ke'Andre "Dre" Washington was last seen at his home in the 5300 block of West North Avenue on Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

Washington is roughly 5-foot-3 and weighs roughly 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five SVU detectives at (312) 746-6554. 

