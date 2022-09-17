Keller's Farmstand's in Oswego busy with apple picking, corn maze and cider donuts

It's time for apple picking in the Chicago area, and Keller's Farmstand in Oswego is ready for crowds with apples, a corn maze, apple donuts and baby goats.

"We have a plethora of fall specialty items from apple cider donuts to fudge to cookies and apple loaves. They're all fantastic," said Nik Veich, Orchard Manager.

Keller's has seven apple varieties available for picking this weekend, including Honeycrisp. The others are Gala, Ginger Gold, Ruby Mac, Autumn Crisp, Golden Supreme and Pixie Crunch.

Keller's "Fall Festivities" (including the vampire-themed corn maze, 3-acre play area, and bike tracks for adults and kids) are only open on weekends (and Oct. 10) and require a ticket, which may be purchased online.

The apple orchard is open every day. You must buy an apple bag to enter, and you may fill it with any apples available in the 40 acre orchard.