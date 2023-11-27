Kelly Cervantes, wife of 'Hamilton' star, releases book to aid grieving parents after death of their daughter

Four years after the tragic loss of their 3-year-old daughter Adelaide, Kelly Cervantes, wife of Hamilton musical star Miguel Cervantes, has authored a book aimed at providing solace and support for parents navigating the difficult journey of grief.

Adelaide's passing in 2019 occurred while Miguel Cervantes was in the midst of his role as Alexander Hamilton in the Chicago production of the hit musical. Kelly was caring for Adelaide, who battled a severe form of epilepsy.

The book, titled "Normal Broken," serves as a guide and companion for those uncertain about the healing process. The cover reads, "The grief companion for when it’s time to heal but you’re not sure if you want to."

In her poignant narrative, Kelly reflects on Adelaide's journey and the years that followed her passing. The couple sees Chicago as Adelaide’s home, where she spent almost four years of her life.

Reflecting on their circumstances, Kelly mentions that Chicago couldn't have been a more fitting city for their family. She started a blog here that played a crucial role in kickstarting her writing journey. Hamilton, in which Miguel starred, also helped shed light on epilepsy advocacy.

Kelly describes her writing as a personal means to process her grief. She penned "Normal Broken" to address the challenges she faced in finding books that understood her reluctance to embark on the healing process immediately.

"I found that they assumed that I wanted to heal. And that was not something It took me close to a year after Adelaide passed to decide that I even was interested in healing. So I wanted to write this book to be a companion to be a friend; I am not a therapist but I do have this lived experience," said Kelly.

Currently on her book tour, this marks Kelly’s second visit to Chicago. This afternoon, she shared insights at Corboy & Demetrio Law Firm, expressing her anticipation of exploring Chicago before returning to the East Coast.