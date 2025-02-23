Aurora honors late comedian Ken Flores with street dedication

The City of Aurora honored stand-up comedian Ken Flores, who died suddenly last month at the age of 28, with a street dedication.

Flores, who grew up on Aurora’s East Side, died suddenly on Jan. 28 of congestive heart failure at the age of 28, according to the city.

‘He would want us to laugh’

What we know:

More than 150 people gathered in Aurora on Saturday to honor Flores with an honorary street sign marking the block of his childhood home on Spicebush Lane and Fifth Avenue.

Flores was a 2014 graduate of East Aurora High School and became a familiar face on the Los Angeles stand-up scene.

He regularly performed at comedy clubs like Hollywood’s Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, The Haha and Hollywood Improv.

What they're saying:

During Saturday’s ceremony, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin also formally proclaimed June 10 as Ken Flores Day in Aurora, to highlight the comedian’s birthday and "remember his contagious humor and lasting impact," the city said.

"This is what Ken would want. He would want us to laugh and have a good time. I know he’s in heaving smiling down," said best friend Cristian Arriaga in a statement.

What's next:

The City of Aurora said plans were already underway for a citywide celebration on June 10 to further honor Flores.