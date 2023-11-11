Grieving Chicago-area family struggling to bring daughter's body home from overseas

A Chicago-area family is grieving after the sudden death of a loved one happened overseas. They are remembering their beloved daughter, sister, friend, and mother to two little girls.

Kendra Harris has come to terms with the fact that her 26-year-old daughter Justice is gone, but she can’t come to terms with the obstacles that prevent getting her baby home.

"She was going on a girl’s trip. With her friends. Friends and family," said Justice's dad, Donald Eugene Thompson Jr.

Justice never stepped foot on the tropical island of Bali. Instead, her family assumes she suffered a seizure and lost all vital signs on the way there.

"Now her body is being held in Taipei, Taiwan and we’re trying to raise the money to bring our little girl home," said Thompson.

Justice’s family is begging for the public’s help. It will cost an estimated $37,000 to bring Justice’s body back to the States. The family has been in contact with the U.S. Embassy in Taiwan.

"There’s going to be a cost as we have to get her body prepared to bring her home. Then there will be a price to bring her back to the airport."

The family has been able to raise $12,000 on their own. They started a GoFundMe Page titled ‘Help Bring Justice home!’ to help.

As of Saturday night, they have raised $7,000.

"I want to see my daughter. I want to see my baby. I need this for myself to see my child. I’m trying to just bring her home so I can give her the proper burial that she deserves," said Harris, "If it wasn’t a bang, if it wasn’t another country, with different regulations. It wouldn’t be my daughter. My daughter was sunshine. She was the sweetest person in the world. She is very intelligent."

The family said her death is painful enough to process buthe extra stress of having her body overseas is unbearable.

"I’m just hoping if you can, and if you have it in your heart to donate, please do. We just want to bring our little girls home," said Thompson.

On top of financial assistance, the family is asking for continued prayers.