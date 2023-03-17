Kennedy Expressway construction: More details released on 3-year project

We are getting more details on the major construction project beginning next week on the Kennedy Expressway.

Lane closures and orange cones will not go up until after the evening commute on Monday.

The exact time for the start of construction is 10 p.m.

The project will last three years. The plan is to replace the top level of concrete on all lanes of the inbound Kennedy.

Work will start with the two left local lanes, while keeping the express lanes open.

Once the two left lanes are done, the remaining local inbound lanes will be re-paved.

This first phase is expected to be complete by the end of this year.

The project totaling $150 million will repair 36 bridge decks, add new signage, patch pavement, upgrade lighting, and so much more. Click here for more info.