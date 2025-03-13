Kennedy Expressway crash: Construction vehicle hit in 4-vehicle collision

The northbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway were briefly closed after a four-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-90 near the Harlem Avenue exit, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

All northbound lanes were closed for roughly an hour as crews cleared the scene and police investigated.

A witness told FOX 32 that an SUV rear-ended a unoccupied construction vehicle in the outbound lanes of the Kennedy on the way to O'Hare Airport, where a construction zone has been in place and narrows traffic down to one lane.

The witness said she hit the SUV after the crash, prompting them to strike another vehicle in traffic.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash or which driver involved was injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.