Major Kennedy Expressway ramp closures begin next week

Commuters in Chicago are gearing up for a Monday morning commute that will see notable ramp closures along the Kennedy Expressway, and the Illinois Department of Transportation assures these closures are crucial for ongoing bridge rehabilitation and ramp repairs.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, the Division Street ramp to the inbound Kennedy Expressway and the mainline leading to the Ohio Feeder will both be closed to traffic. IDOT expects these ramp closures to remain in effect for approximately two weeks, with anticipated reopenings before Thanksgiving.

The larger inbound Kennedy project is slated for completion in late fall. Express lane renovations are set to commence next year.

These closures are part of an essential maintenance and rehabilitation program aimed at enhancing the safety and integrity of the Kennedy Expressway. Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly and make use of alternative entrances to the Kennedy during this period of construction.