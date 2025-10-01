Kennedy Expressway outbound lanes to fully reopen this week

The Brief The Kennedy Expressway rehabilitation project is moving into its final phase, with all mainline lanes expected to reopen this week. Overnight closures will take place in stages to remove work zones, with the full outbound stretch scheduled to reopen by Sunday morning. Some ramp work will continue through late October.



All mainline lanes of the Kennedy Expressway are expected to reopen this week and the rehabilitation project is on pace to finish before the Thanksgiving deadline, state transportation officials said.

What we know:

The Illinois Department of Transportation said outbound lanes will reopen in stages overnight through Sunday, with intermittent closures required to remove work zones and finish repairs. Weather could also alter the schedule.

Kennedy Expressway reopening schedule

Timeline:

Kennedy closures and reopening, according to IDOT.

Tonight, Sept. 30

Starting at midnight, the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane between Diversey and Belmont avenues, with intermittent ramp closures beginning at 9 p.m. At midnight, the express lanes will close. ​

By 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, the outbound Kennedy lanes will be fully reopened from Diversey Avenue heading north. Additionally, the outbound Kennedy ramp to Belmont/Kedzie Avenue and the California Avenue entrance ramp to the expressway will reopen. The express lanes will remain open in the outbound direction only.

Wednesday, Oct. 1

Starting at midnight, the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane between Damen and Diversey avenues, with intermittent ramp closures beginning at 9 p.m. At midnight, the express lanes will close. ​

By 5 a.m. Thursday, the outbound Kennedy lanes will be fully reopened from Damen Avenue heading north. The express lanes will remain open in the outbound direction only. ​

Thursday, Oct. 2

Starting at midnight, the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane between North and Damen avenues, with intermittent ramp closures beginning at 9 p.m. At midnight, the express lanes will close. ​

By 5 a.m. Friday, the outbound Kennedy lanes will be fully reopened from North Avenue heading north. The express lanes will remain open in the outbound direction only. ​

Saturday, Oct. 4

Starting at midnight, the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane between Ohio/Ontario Street and North Avenue, with intermittent ramp closures beginning at 9 p.m. At midnight, the express lanes will close. ​

By 10 a.m. Sunday, the entire stretch of the outbound Kennedy will be fully reopened.

Additionally, the outbound Kennedy ramps to Damen Avenue and to Augusta Boulevard/Milwaukee Avenue will reopen.

Some repairs on outbound ramps will extend into late October. The Wilson Avenue exit ramp from the outbound Kennedy is scheduled to close on Oct. 6, for about two weeks for pavement patching, IDOT said.

Current Kennedy ramp closures

Outbound Kennedy to Augusta Boulevard/Milwaukee Avenue, anticipated to reopen Oct. 5.

Outbound Kennedy to Damen Avenue, anticipated to reopen Oct. 5.

Outbound Kennedy to Belmont/Kedzie Avenue, anticipated to reopen Wednesday

California Avenue ramp to outbound Kennedy, anticipated to reopen Wednesday

Outbound Kennedy to Division Street, anticipated to reopen mid-October.

Tap here for more details on closures, reopening and travel alternatives.