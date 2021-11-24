Expand / Collapse search

Kenneth Klein to replace father-in-law as Crestwood mayor

Crestwood
CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The village of Crestwood has picked a new mayor, and they are keeping it in the family.

The village board picked Kenneth Klein to serve as interim mayor in a 4-2 vote Tuesday night.

Klein is the son-in-law of former Mayor Lou Presta.

Presta resigned earlier this month after pleading guilty to charges he took a cash bribe from a red light camera company. Presta easily won reelection last April despite the federal charges filed against him.

Klein has been married to Presta's daughter for 39 years, but he says his family connections had no bearing on his selection.