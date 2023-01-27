Kenosha County crash, I-94 shut down near state line for hours

A multi-vehicle crash in Kenosha County near the state line shut down northbound I-41/94 Friday afternoon, Jan. 27.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department told FOX6 News that initial reports indicate two semitrucks and six cars were involved. They are still working to confirm that.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. near County Highway ML. Two people were hurt, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol, but the sheriff's department said no major injuries were reported.

The crash happened during a severe winter weather event with snow, ice and whiteout conditions believed to be a factor in the initial crash, state patrol said. That weather turned part of the interstate into a parking lot.

"You couldn’t almost see in front of you when I started driving," said Will Peters, who was headed from Park Ridge, Illinois to Fort McCoy. "Traffic just suddenly stopped. Happens. Next thing I know it’s two hours later I still haven’t moved at all."

Northbound traffic was diverted at Russell Road to the west Frontage Road, State Highway 165 and then back onto the interstate.

The closure lasted nearly four hours, with the interstate reopening around 5:15 p.m. Peters was stuck in standstill traffic on the interstate for two hours.

"Some people were standing out of their car to see what’s going on. It’s just going for miles. Nobody can see the end of the lane of cars," he said.

"They were removing an on-ramp, directing traffic to go using this on-ramp to get off and take these side routes."

Peters has a message for drivers this winter.

"Get your gas tank filled up. If you can, get a bite to eat because you may be sitting awhile," he said.

Peters said he also turned his heat off intermittently to conserve heat and energy.