Kenosha County police chase; Illinois man caught hiding in tree

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shared video of a police chase from Tuesday evening, April 25, that ended with the suspect hiding in a tree.

Officials say around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, a Kenosha County deputy and his K-9 partner, Arlo, assisted Pleasant Prairie police with a pursuit that ended in a crash on Springbrook Road just south of 91st Street.

Officers were able to stop the car using stop sticks. Once the SUV gave out, the suspect kept running away near All Saints Cemetery.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's department says the operator, a 22-year-old man from Chicago, was wanted for "fleeing and eluding" in Illinois and Wisconsin.

"Kenosha police department located a bag close to where this vehicle was located. There was cash in the bag, drugs in the bag, and a firearm in the bag, and some clothing. We believe (it's) going to link us to the individual we caught in the tree," said Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana.

The SUV in this case had been reported stolen out of Illinois.

The Chicago man is expected to be charged Thursday for crimes in Wisconsin.