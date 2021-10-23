Kenosha man charged after attacking 2 Lake County Correctional Officers, resisting deputies

article

Two Lake County Correctional Officers were injured after an inmate allegedly charged and battered them, authorities said.

Ryan F. Groh, 34, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was arrested at about 2 a.m. Thursday morning after police said he interfered with a DUI investigation.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle where Groh was the passenger.

A sheriff's deputy was conducting field sobriety tests on the driver of the vehicle, who was suspected of driving under the influence.

Groh exited the vehicle and allegedly began obstructing deputies who were attempting to conduct the field sobriety tests, authorities said.

Groh pushed past one of the deputies, and the deputy attempted to take him into custody.

Groh physically resisted, authorities said.

He was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail for obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

As Groh was being processed at the jail, he allegedly began swearing at correctional officers and took an "aggressive stance toward them," authorities said.

He then allegedly attacked two correctional officers, throwing punches, striking one officer in the face.

Eventually, officers were able to subdue Groh.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

One officer sustained an injury to his hand, and another officer sustained an injury to his knee during the struggle, authorities said.

They were transported to an area hospital, treated and released.

Groh was then charged with two additional counts of resisting a correctional officer and one count of aggravated battery to a correctional officer.

He remains held in the Lake County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Advertisement

He is due in court on Oct. 26.