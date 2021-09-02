Kenwood Gardens brings new life to Chicago's South Side

A group of artists is bringing new life to vacant lots in Chicago.

They are transforming them into spaces where people can take in art and share food.

Chicago artist Theaster Gates is the creative force behind this project.

The brand new Kenwood Gardens is a beautifully landscaped park and community gathering place in the 6900 block of South Kenwood Avenue.

The park is built on what had been 13 vacant city lots. But now, the area is filled with flowering perennials, prairie plants, bushes and trees, crisscrossed by walking paths and surrounded by beautiful stone walls.

In addition to providing an oasis of tranquility, Kenwood Gardens will also be used as a meeting place for artists and residents to enjoy food, art, music and performance.

After three years of work, the park officially opened Thursday.