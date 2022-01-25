Kevin James plays Sean Payton in new Netflix comedy 'Home Team'

Popular comedian and actor Kevin James stars as famed New Orleans Saints coach – and Naperville native – Sean Payton in the new Netflix football comedy "Home Team."

The film follows Payton’s suspension from the 2012 NFL season following the infamous "bountygate" scandal – and during that time, how he spent his time off coaching his son’s 6th grade football team.

James spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about starring in the new film – and since he is a well-known die-hard New York Jets fan, how difficult it was for him to wear so much New Orleans Saints merchandise.

"Because of the story, I think I get a pass," James said. "Who’s not a Sean Payton fan? Even my Jets fans, who are struggling right now, understand that this guy is a master, he’s amazing."

The actor added "He’s a great coach and an incredible father. He gets a pass."

"Home Team" starts streaming on Netflix on Friday.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

