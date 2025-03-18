Key Glock announces 2025 tour with stop in Chicago

Multi-platinum Memphis rapper Key Glock is hitting the road in 2025 with a stop in Chicago on June 24.

The Glockaveli Tour follows his breakout success with 2023's Glockoma Tour and his 2024 releases, including the viral ‘Let’s Go (Remix)' featuring Young Dolph. With over 11 million monthly Spotify listeners and a string of chart-topping albums, fans can expect a mix of familiar and new hits from his catalog.

Key Glock performs at the Summerfest Music Festival 2024 on June 29, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Weston Rich/Billboard via Getty Images) Expand

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with a presale on March 19. General sales begin on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m.

For more tour dates and ticket information, visit livenation.com.