KFC testing Beyond Meat fried chicken at single location

KFC is the latest fast-food chain to test going beyond meat.

KFC announced that they will be testing new menu items featuring plant-based chicken. The company is teaming up with Beyond Meat, which also has partnered with Dunkin’ and Subway to bring meat-free options to their menus.

Starting on Aug. 27, customers in Atlanta will be able to try the new Beyond Fried Chicken. While the test is being run at only one location in Cobb Parkway, customers will have the option of trying the new item as either nuggets or wings, which can be tossed in Nashville Hot, Buffalo or Honey BBQ sauce.

While other restaurants are testing plant-based meat options, KFC will be the first national "quick-service restaurant" to introduce a plant-based chicken option.

“KFC Beyond Fried Chicken is so delicious, our customers will find it difficult to tell that it’s plant-based,” boasted KFC U.S.’s president and chief concept officer Kevin Hochman.“I think we’ve all heard ‘it tastes like chicken’ –well our customers are going to be amazed and say, ‘it tastes like Kentucky Fried Chicken!’”

Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown said: “KFC is an iconic part of American culture and a brand that I, like so many consumers, grew up with. To be able to bring Beyond Fried Chicken, in all of its KFC-inspired deliciousness to market, speaks to our collective ability to meet the consumer where they are and accompany them on their journey.”

“My only regret,” he continued, “is not being able to see the legendary Colonel himself enjoy this important moment.”

To celebrate the launch, guests who order any item on the menu at the Cobb Parkway location between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 will be able to get a free sample of the Beyond Fried Chicken while supplies last.

Plant-based menu items are becoming more common at fast-food chains. Beyond Meat teamed up with Subway and Dunkin’ to test out the Beyond Meatball and the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, respectively.

Meanwhile, Burger King introduced the Impossible Whopper nationwide; it uses Impossible Meat for the burger patty.

For KFC, as long as the Beyond Fried Chicken's skin is just as tasty as the real stuff, fans will probably be O.K. with it.

