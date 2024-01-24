Kidnapping attempt in Portage Park: Young girl chased by man but gets away

A man chased down a 14-year-old girl in an attempt to kidnap her in Portage Park, according to Chicago police.

The girl is safe, but the suspect got away. Now, police are warning residents in the area to be on high alert.

The incident happened just before 3:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 23 in the area of N. Long and W. Pensacola Avenues.

Police say the girl was walking when she was approached by the man who was standing behind a garage in the 5300 bock of W. Cullom Avenue.

The man is described as being between 38-48 years old with a round face, slight beard, and short dark hair with a receding hairline. He also had on a LSW black jacket, black work boots and a professional camera suspended from his neck.

He tried to start a conversation with the girl, saying "hi" several times, according to police. He also stood right in front of her and stopped her from walking away.

Authorities say the girl didn't speak to the man, ran around him and kept going until she reached Portage Park Elementary School.

As she took off from the man, she turned around and saw him running after her.

The girl kept going and ran from W. Pensacola to W. Hutchinson into a crowd of parents who were waiting for school dismissal, police say.

She lost sight of the man. He also hasn't been arrested.

Police are urging residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

They're also reminding residents to not let their children walk along and to have safe havens along your child's route such as businesses or trusted neighbors.

Anyone with more information on this incident is urged to contact the Area Five Detective Division at 312-746-6554.