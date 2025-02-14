Kidnapping victim rescued, suspect arrested in Chicago's south suburbs

The Brief Police located a stolen vehicle in Crestwood early Friday, rescuing a kidnapping victim and arresting the suspect. The suspect was also wanted in Iowa on a nationwide probation violation warrant.



A victim was rescued and a suspect was arrested Friday morning after police located a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a kidnapping in Chicago's south suburbs.

The backstory:

Illinois State Police said the incident unfolded around 1:48 a.m. when troopers with assistance from Chicago police, tracked down the vehicle at 127th Street and Menard Avenue in Crestwood. Inside, they found the victim along with the suspect, who was also wanted in Iowa on a nationwide warrant for a probation violation.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Police have not released specifics on the condition of the victim.

No further details have been provided at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.