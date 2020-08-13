Kim Foxx announces 42 felony charges related to Sunday night's looting in Chicago

On Thursday, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said they sought felony charges in 43 cases related to events that occurred Sunday night, with 42 of those cases being approved.

Of the 42 cases, one person was charged with attempted murder, 28 people were charged with burglary/looting, five people were charged with aggravated battery/resisting police officers, one person was charged with theft, one person was charged with criminal damage to property and six people were charged with criminal possession.

CREDIT: Cook County State’s Attorney's Office

“The State’s Attorney Office is ready and available to review cases brought to us by law enforcement and to charge those cases when appropriate,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. “I am committed to keeping our communities safe and continuing to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to demand accountability and seek justice for the people of Cook County.”

Law enforcement officials say they will continue to investigate and file felony charges when appropriate.

The CCSAO says they are not aware of whether misdemeanor charges have been filed in the remainder of cases.

This announcement comes days after Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot blamed criminal acts and looting on lack of consequences for the criminals themselves.