Kim Foxx expected to make big announcement today regarding her future

All eyes are on Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx today as we are expected to hear whether she is seeking a third term in office.

Democrats have been talking about the future of the Cook County state's attorney, claiming Foxx hasn't raised very much money for reelection campaign. Their assumption right now being that Foxx will not seek reelection.

Most recently, Foxx came under criticism from Mayor Lori Lightfoot who reportedly said Foxx, hands out certificates of innocence "like they're candy," according to the Chicago Tribune.

Foxx has endured heavy criticism from the public politicians and law enforcement for not being tough on criminals.

Her decision to not charge actor Jussie Smollett with filing a false report made authorities question her judgment. Lead assistant state's attorney's left the office under Foxx for various reasons, leaving the prosecutor's office understaffed.

Foxx won the office with support from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in 2016.

On Tuesday, Preckwinkle will also be at the City Club to introduce Foxx who will make an address at noon.

The City Club plays host to business leaders and local politicians and often serves as a place where news is made.