Kim Foxx responds after man convicted of killing Derrion Albert arrested again

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is defending her decision in the case involving the 2009 murder of high school honors student Derrion Albert.

One of the four killers, the one who was tried as a juvenile, is back in trouble.

Kim Foxx says Dionte Johnson is someone who had an opportunity to utilize the resources of the juvenile court system. But, his behavior is bringing him back to the system and her office stands behind the no-bond set in the newest case against him, which is a felony gun charge.

Foxx was asked whether the 30-year sentence hanging over his head from the murder trial could now be imposed, and said no.

"We had to make decisions not based on crystal balls but in terms of the ability to say we could foresee six years ago that a 14-year-old would be where we are today, we could not foresee that," said Kim Foxx, Cook County State's Attorney.

"I didn't need her to have a crystal ball, didn't want her to have one, don't even believe in crystal balls. In my opinion, in my estimation, he violated the terms of his sentence and his probation and that means that time doesn't run out. She let it do that," said Norman Golliday, Derrion's grandfather.