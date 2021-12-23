Kim Foxx will discuss Jussie Smollett case after his sentencing, sources say

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has publicly answered no questions since the release of a special prosecutor's report in the Jussie Smollett case.

But it sounds like that is about to change.

The report sharply criticized Foxx’s handling of the Smollett case. Now, she is planning a vigorous and public response in the new year.

Sources tell FOX 32 that Foxx will talk about this controversial case after Smollett’s sentencing, expected sometime before spring arrives.

In the meantime, she is facing fierce fire from strong critics outraged by her actions.

"She’s lying to us," said former Appeals Court Judge Sheila O'Brien, who has called on Foxx to resign.

O’Brien filed the petition that caused Dan web being appointed special prosecutor. He eventually persuaded a jury to convict Smollett on five felony charges.

O’Brien said she only got involved when Foxx moved to seal key records about the case, so the public might never read them.

"So that indicated to me that she's trying to hide something. When a public official, particularly your state's attorney, wants to seal a file, red flags should go off in all of our heads," O’Brien said.

Sources close to Foxx indicate she'll offer a detailed response to Webb’s 60-page report on her handling of the Smollett case. Webb found Foxx violated legal ethics and mislead the public.

Webb said he sent a copy of his report to Illinois’ Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, which has the power to suspend Foxx’s law license.

In an editorial, the Chicago Sun-Times declared "it's now or never" for Foxx to respond.

Sources close to the state's attorney say she does plan to answer every question we have about the Smollett case and her handling of it. But only after the former ‘Empire’ actor has been sentenced in Cook County Circuit Court.