Kim Kardashian West donates $1 million to the Armenia Fund

One of the world's most famous Armenian-Americans, Kim Kardashian West, announced on Instagram she has pledged $1 million to the Armenia Fund on Saturday

She also spoke of her mission to put Armenia at the front of everyone's thoughts and prayers.

"I’m so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance.

My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together. The @armeniafund is directly helping those that have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care. I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me.

Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps. Let’s make this our most successful fundraiser ever. Thank you so much", West said.

The funds raised go directly to people in need of food, shelter and medical attention.

With Russia’s mediation, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh (also known as Artsakh) starting at noon Saturday following two weeks of heavy fighting that marked the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in a quarter-century.

And Armenians in San Francisco also put their best foot forward in bringing attention to the plight of Armenia. It's estimated that at least 3,000 people turned out for Saturday's protest across the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

