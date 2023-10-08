Kimmora Price: Girl, 14, reported missing from Homan Square

article

Chicago police are searching for a girl who was reported missing from the West Side.

Kimmora Price was last seen in the 2900 block of West Polk Street. She was wearing a black sweater, blue pants, and black gold and white shoes.

Price was last heard from on Oct. 2. She is 5-foot-9 and nearly 100 pounds. She has black hair and a medium complexion.

She is missing from Homan Square in the 3500 block of West Lexington Street.

Anyone with information about this individual's whereabouts is asked to call Chicago police.