Police are hoping a new picture will help track down a missing child.

Eight-year-old King Walker disappeared in Gary, Indiana with his aunt in 2015 when he was just 2-years-old.

Investigators say his aunt, Diamond Bynum, has special needs. The pair vanished from a family member’s home while others were taking a nap.

Today, May 11, is King's 8th birthday.

