Kinzinger hammers Trump in last days as congressman

A resigning Illinois congressman uses his last few days in power to verbally pummel the former president.

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger is continuing to call out former President Donald Trump.

Kinzinger was one of the two Republican lawmakers on the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Last month, the panel released its final report after their final meeting. That's when the members voted to recommend the Department of Justice pursue criminal charges against Trump.

"If this is not a crime, I don't know what is. If a president can't incite an insurrection and not be held accountable, then really there's no limit to what a president can't do. And so, yeah I do think ultimately when we get to where we're gonna go, I think the Justice Department will do the right thing. I think he will be charged, and I frankly think he should be," Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger says that if Trump isn't found guilty, he fears for the future of the country.