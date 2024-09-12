'Kitchen Chronicles' exhibit in Lombard takes visitors on a culinary journey to the Victorian era

The Brief The Lombard Historical Society's "Kitchen Chronicles" exhibit highlights kitchen gadgets, cookbooks, and recipes from the 1800s. The society will host its third annual Food Truck Social on Saturday, offering a variety of food and live music.



Long before your Instant Pot or air fryer were options, you might have had to scoop coal into your cast-iron stove to make dinner.

A new exhibit at the Lombard Historical Society takes you on a culinary journey back in time.

"Kitchen Chronicles," now on display in the Victorian Cottage, features gadgets, cookbooks and recipes found in a kitchen of the 1800s.

"We have everything from a butter mold to a milk skimmer, to a sausage stuffer and a dual cherry pitter on exhibit because everyone needs a cherry pie," said executive director Alison Costanzo.

"And things you might recognize today in your own kitchen, that are a throwback to the Victorian era," she said.

A vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon bottle and box of Crackerjacks can be traced to Chicago’s World Fair in 1893.

Costanzo said the historical society updates exhibits and hosts events, frequently to keep people coming back.

"We are so excited about our third annual Food Truck Social here at the Victorian cottage Museum, Carriage House," she said.

"We’ve got eight amazing food trucks coming. We’ve got music. So if you like pierogi, if you like lobster, or pizza or tacos there’s something for everybody."

The Food Truck Social takes place Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m.