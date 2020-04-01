Kroger announces 'Hero Bonus' for all hourly frontline workers

article

Grocery store chain Kroger has announced it will pay all hourly frontline employees extra during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released Tuesday night, all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center associates will be given a so-called "Hero Bonus", which is a $2 premium above their standard base pay rate.

The bonus, according to the statement, will be applied to hours worked from March 29 to April 18. The announcement made Tuesday is in addition to a previous announcement, made on March 22, that every frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, and customer service associate will receive a one-time bonus.

The bonus, according to officials, will be paid out on April 3. All full-time associates will get $300, while part-time associates will receive $150.

Kroger, besides running its own grocery chain, owns a number of other grocery chains across the country, includinng Food4Less, Foods Co., Fred Meyer, Fry's, QFC, Ralphs, and Smith's.

