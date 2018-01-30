Kroger, other stores, recall Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water

article

Kroger and several other stores have issued a recall for Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride Added 1 GAL.

The Food and Drug Administration put out this consumer alert due to potential mold contamination.

“The water is sold in clear containers, but the mold may not be visible to the naked eye,” the FDA stated on their recall page.

The recalled water has a “sell by” dates from April 26, 2018, to October 10, 2018.

The product was shipped to Food 4 Less, Jay C, Jay C Food Plus, Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Owen’s, Payless Super Market, and Ruler stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The Kroger Company has instructed its stores to remove the recalled products.

The recalled products are labeled with the “UPC Code 0 41260 37597 2” and the plant code “51-4140.” The labels also state “DISTRIBUTED BY THE KROGER CO, CINCINNATI, OHIO 45202.”

The mold has been identified as Talaromyces penicillium. Inhaling or touching the mold may cause allergic reactions, asthma attacks, and irritation of the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs, even for people who aren't allergic.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled products should return it to the store for a refund.