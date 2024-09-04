From apple picking to a corn maze: Fall festivities abound at Kuipers Family Farm

The Brief Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park is a popular fall destination offering apple picking with 40 different varieties. The farm's Orchard Shop features a wide range of apple products, with apple cider donuts being a crowd favorite. Later this month, the Pumpkin Fun Farm and Corn Maze will open, offering additional activities like pig races and giant slides.



For some families, apple picking is a fall ritual.

Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park is a popular destination for apple picking and much more.

Their orchard includes 40 different varieties, from Honeycrisp to Gala, and others you may never have heard of. You can head into the orchard to pick the apples yourself, or go directly to the Orchard Shop and buy apples already in the bag.

The giant retail space offers homemade apple cider, caramel, apples, apple butter, and a slew of other apple products. But the bestsellers are the donuts.

"These apple cider donuts are to die for. Everybody loves these things," said Joe Kuipers, who runs the business with his mother, father and brother.

The shop has plenty of options besides apples, including fudge, jams, muffin and cake mixes and syrups, many with a pumpkin spice theme.

Halloween and Christmas home decor are also popular.

Later this month, another attraction is expected to be a big draw.

"Across the street is our Pumpkin Fun Farm," Kuipers said. "So we’ve got a corn maze there. We’ve got animals, and over 30 different activities."

There are also giant slides, inflatables, animals, pig races, and a smaller scale train to enjoy.

The Pumpkin Fun Farm and Corn Maze open Sept. 21.