L.A. Fitness shooting: Chicago man charged with attempted first-degree murder

A Chicago man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after he shot another man five times during an argument over a basketball game on Thursday, according to police.

Michael L. Gomire, 26, is accused in a shooting that occurred just after 8 p.m., Dec. 14, in the parking lot of an L.A. Fitness at 18400 Convention Center Drive in Tinley Park.

The argument started inside the gym before it spilled out into the parking lot. Gomire then went to his car and pulled out a gun before walking back to the man and shooting him multiple times, according to police.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Silver Cross Hospital.

As of Saturday, officials say his condition is still critical, but he has stabilized.

Gomire is expected to appear in bond court Sunday morning.