La Grande Boucherie in River North redefines 'bon appétit'

It’s a celebration of all things French in the heart of River North.

La Grande Boucherie, which translates to "the big butcher," is part steakhouse and part Parisian brassiere. Walk in and you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to Paris.

Located at 431 North Dearborn, it has a pewter bar imported from France, mosaic marble tile floors, stained-glass windows and a decidedly French feel.

General Manager Stephen Oakes said now is a great time to try the restaurant as they’re offering a special meal for Bastille Day and beyond. The prix fixe menu will be available through August 29 and is $58, offering your choice of certain dishes on the menu.

"We have our famous steak tartare with a quail egg on top… a Caesar salad with a truffle infused Romano shaved on top…Mussels in a white wine sauce which are delicious, Scallops with corn relish, and Tuna tartare with avocado," Oakes said.

The 48-ounce tomahawk ribeye for two is a showstopper as well.

The desserts include French favorites like crème brulee and profiteroles. Oakes said the Basque cheesecake is not to be missed.

The signature cocktails may not sound so French.

"These are two of our best sellers. They're a little bit different," said bartender Connor Hitzeman. "We have our signature old fashioned, which is half bourbon and half anejo tequila, which is aged tequila so it makes for a lighter old-fashioned. We add some lavender syrup and it adds some floral elements. It's amazing," he said

La Vie En Rose, another top seller, features "cranberry purée, lychee vodka, topped with prosecco, and rose petals. So it's a very balanced cocktail and it's a crowd, favorite," Hitzeman said.