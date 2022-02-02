La Grange Park kids enjoy snow day while others in Chicago area learn remotely

While drivers have been toughing it out all day, some kids had a snow day.

But not all kids.

There have been kids and parents in La Grange Park out all day long enjoying the fresh snow.

It was a perfect day for sledding, with kids enjoying something that is becoming increasingly rare – a school snow day.

"I was really happy. I was excited to just hang out with my friends and stuff," said Colin Shea.

It is a day reminiscent of a lot of our own childhoods.

Going up and down the sledding hill, making a snowman with some of your buddies, or playing football in the snow.

With the storm dumping about 10 inches of heavy wet snow so far, most of the schools in La Grange and La Grange Park shut their doors and declared a snow day.

But a lot of districts in the Chicago area took a page out of the pandemic playbook and switched instead to remote learning, keeping kids inside their homes and tied to a computer instead of going to school.

Some of the parents that FOX 32 talked to say they can understand the reasoning behind that, but sometimes they say it’s good to just let kids be kids.

"Every district needs to do what they need to do, but for our kids it was nice to have a true snow day and not have to check in. And as a parent it's nice they can just come out and do this," said parent Katie Lutzow.

Noreen Veeser is a teacher and parent.

"For some school districts that means adding a day at the end of the year. So adding a day in June can be a little more difficult as well. So it's hard, everyone’s situation is different," she said.