LA Rams to sign former Pro Bowl WR Allen Robinson

article

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to land former Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Robinson, who turns 29 in August, is expected to join the defending Super Bowl champs on a 3-year deal. According to reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is expected to be over $45 million in the 3-year deal.

The upcoming 2022 NFL season will be the ninth season for Robinson, who played four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and played another four with the Chicago Bears. His best season came in 2105 when the former Penn State star finished the season with 1400 receiving yards on 80 catches and hauled in 14 touchdowns with the Jags.

As the Rams look to welcome Robinson, the team awaits what's next for Odell Beckham Jr., who is still a free agent as of Thursday afternoon. Prior to suffering an ACL injury in the Super Bowl, Beckham enjoyed a resurgence during his brief time in Los Angeles. Before suffering the gruesome injury, Beckham hauled in a key touchdown grab in the first half of Super Bowl LVI to help the Rams capture their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, first in Los Angeles.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.