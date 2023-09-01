Labor Day travel: Buttigieg visits O'Hare Airport ahead of busy weekend

Air travel has greatly improved since this time last year with fewer delays and cancelations reported.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stopped at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to deliver an update on the state of air travel. He says the improvement is due to a focus on safety, staffing and being accountable to the flying public.

Secretary Buttigieg says he’s a traveler, like millions of Americans this Labor Day weekend. He says more people are getting on planes this final summer weekend.

TSA agents have screened a record number of passengers. At O’Hare and Midway, air travel is up 7% compared to last summer. To improve on last summer’s challenges, the government hired 1500 air traffic controllers, held airlines accountable for delays they cause and penalized customers for unruly behavior.

Buttigieg said during the pandemic there was a spike in bad behavior. It dropped, but recently there has been an uptick. He warned, passengers who interfere with safety could face criminal prosecution.

The secretary checked his flight time and took his luggage to the gate. Security was heightened more than for the average passenger.

He asked the flying public to thank an aviation worker this weekend as they work to keep the public safe.