Labor Day violence in Chicago prompts Trump National Guard warning

The Brief Deadly weekend: Eight killed, 48 wounded over Labor Day weekend in Chicago, prompting Trump to threaten National Guard deployment. Concerns raised: Retired Maj. Gen. William Enyart warns troops aren’t trained for civilian policing and face pay cuts when activated. For residents: Carry ID, avoid crowds, and cooperate if Guard members are deployed, Enyart advises.



A surge of holiday weekend violence in Chicago has renewed calls — and threats — for National Guard intervention.

What we know:

It was a violent Labor Day weekend in Chicago. By Monday morning, at least eight people had been killed and 48 others wounded by gunfire.

That violence prompted a direct warning to Gov. J.B. Pritzker from Trump on Truth Social.

"He better straighten it out, fast, or we're coming!" the message read.

The criticism doesn’t stop there.

The idea of deploying troops was floated in 2020 under then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot. At the time, 1,200 Guardsmen for four months was projected to cost about $54 million.

With this year’s Labor Day weekend deadlier than last, the rhetoric is becoming more urgent and more serious.

"Soldiers are trained to break things and kill people. We are not trained to observe the constitutional rights of citizens. We are NOT trained to perform civilian law enforcement," said retired Major General William Enyart.

Enyart spent nearly 36 years in the military. He served as the adjutant general of the Illinois National Guard, commanding both the Army and Air Guard for five years.

"A private first class, a low-ranking enlisted guy… that soldier makes about $91 a day," Enyart said. "So they're sacrificing pay and if they've got a family, a spouse, children, they're suffering from that lost income. Some employers make up the difference between Guard pay and civilian pay, but very few do."

What you can do:

So what would a National Guard presence actually mean for everyday Chicagoans?

"I would carry my ID, so I'm prepared to show it. I wouldn't run from a Guardsman… just like I wouldn't run from a cop," Enyart said.

Safety tips if federal troops arrive:

In public: Avoid crowds, move slowly and only answer what’s legally required.

If stopped: Ask, "Am I free to go?"

Travel smart: Keep prescriptions in original containers. Seal alcohol in the trunk.

"Just be polite and nice and those soldiers will treat you with respect," Enyart said.