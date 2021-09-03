Labor Day weekend: Fests, fireworks scheduled across Chicago, suburbs

Labor Day weekend means the return of several festivals in the Chicago area.

Naperville Jaycee's Last Fling starts Friday night and will run through Monday.

It will feature carnival rides and live music.

Additionally, Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Fest starts Friday afternoon and runs through Sunday.

There will be a car show, wine tasting and fireworks.

Buffalo Grove Days is also in full swing — which runs through Monday.

In Chicago, Navy Pier announced that it will be extending its weekend fireworks displays past Labor Day.

This is the first time the displays will carry into the fall.

Two special fireworks shows will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 18.