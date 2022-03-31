Lack of demand prompts closure of several COVID-19 testing sites in the Chicago suburbs

Demand for COVID-19 testing is down so sharply that the Illinois Department of Public Health is shutting down several community-based testing sites at the close of business Thursday.

Sites that once seemed to be popping up everywhere are running out of customers. The long lines of people and cars are no more.

State-operated sites were giving about 1,000 tests per day at their peak in November 2020. Now, that number is more like 50, a dramatic decrease.

A big part of the drop is due to COVID-19 home tests you can buy at the store or receive for free from the federal government.

IDPH is closing 10 community-based testing sites in the state. Those in the Chicago area include Harwood Heights, Arlington Heights, South Holland, Aurora and Waukegan.

In other parts of the state sites in Bloomington, Champaign, Fairview Heights, Peoria and Rockford are all closing at the end of their normal hours Thursday.

Five sites that also provide vaccinations will close today, as well.

State health officials want you to know they are still ready for any potential surge with a stockpile of 1.5 million rapid tests still on hand.