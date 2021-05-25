'Ladder of Light' sculpture honors fallen Naperville firefighters

The Naperville Fire Department will honor fallen firefighters at a memorial service this week.

The "Ladder of Light" memorial was dedicated in December.

The ladder illustrates a firefighter climbing a ladder that can only be seen at night, when beams of blue light shine from beneath the base.

The ceremony will be held at Thursday at 8 p.m. at 1072 W. Jefferson Ave. at the city's new "Ladder of Light" sculpture.