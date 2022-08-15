Lady Gaga returns to Chicago for summer concert 2 years after Covid-19 shut it down

It is the concert of the summer. Lady Gaga's long-awaited return to Chicago after the pandemic shut down "The Chromatica Ball" tour for two years.

"We waited like two years for this, we bought them two years ago and we are so excited –we’re ready!" said one fan.

It was a Lady Gaga "Little Monsters" takeover outside the Friendly Confines Monday night.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"I don’t even know if we can describe how excited we are! Its Lady Gaga," said a fan.

Lady Gaga strikes a chord with all generations, performing with raw emotion and shining a spotlight on important issues to the music superstar.

"She’s an inspiration, really. If you’ve watched her documentary, you see how much she’s been through and she just wants you to follow your dreams," said another fan.

There’s one more concert at Wrigley this summer. The Lumineers perform September 3.