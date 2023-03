Lake Barrington is about to be buzzing.

The city is now allowing people to keep honeybees on their properties.

The change allows for two full-sized and two smaller nucleus hives on their land.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The hives need to be at least 30 feet away from houses, playgrounds, driveways and pools.

Beekeepers will need to pay $25 a year to keep their bees.