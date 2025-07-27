Chicago area hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist dead, sheriff says

The Brief A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in suburban Lake County early Sunday. Sheriff's deputies found the teen dead at an intersection in Beach Park. His motorcycle had damage consistent with a collision with another vehicle.



A hit-and-run crash in north suburban Lake County left a teenage motorcyclist dead early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Police responded to the crash around 5:50 a.m. in the intersection of Green Bay Road and Sallmon Avenue in Beach Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the 19-year-old motorcyclist dead.

The Kawasaki sports bike he was riding had damage consistent with being hit by another vehicle that had fled the scene.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy.

What we don't know:

The motorcyclist has not been identified.

Police did not have a detailed description of the suspect vehicle.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating the crash.