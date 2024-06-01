Lake County correctional officer arrested for trafficking contraband to inmates: sheriff's dept.

article

A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of a Lake County, Ind. correctional officer for allegedly trafficking cellphones and other contraband to inmates at Lake County Jail.

John Hoch, 56, was arrested Friday after deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

He's facing felony trafficking and official misconduct charges.

Hoch was employed at the Lake County Jail for three and a half years, the department said.

"This kind of unlawful scheme represents a clear violation of the standards and ethics upheld at our facility by the men and women who work tirelessly to maintain the safety and security of inmates and employees," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "It’s important to emphasize that while this was an unfortunate situation, the case does not reflect poorly upon the dedication and professionalism demonstrated each day by the majority of our correctional staff. The actions of this individual should not undermine or overshadow the integrity and commitment of our team."

Further details on the case haven't been released, but the sheriff's department said it is still working to see how many other people may have been involved.

"Trafficking will not be tolerated. We will relentlessly pursue any and all individuals who engage in this kind of crime," the sheriff's department said.

The investigation is ongoing.