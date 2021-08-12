Lake County correctional officers credited with saving inmate's life

Dramatic video shows two correctional officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Office save a inmate who tried to harm himself Monday.

Correctional Officers Garrett Parsell and Matthew Bellavia were escorting the inmate from a recreational area back to his cell when he tried to jump over the upper mezzanine level to the floor below.

Parsell and Bellavia quickly grabbed the inmate and pulled him back to safety.

The inmate was uninjured in the incident and is now under self-harm prevention protocols.

"Officer Garrett Parsell and Officer Matthew Bellavia undoubtedly saved the life of this inmate and they are heroes in my book," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. "They, along with their correctional staff colleagues, consistently go above and beyond to keep our inmates safe. I am incredibly proud of our correctional employees and the hard work they put in each and every day."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

