Lake County crash: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Deer Park

The Brief A crash Sunday morning in Deer Park left a 71-year-old man dead and a 63-year-old woman seriously injured. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says a Jeep driver attempting a left turn did not see the oncoming Alfa Romeo before the collision. The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been announced.



A crash in Deer Park left a man dead and a woman seriously hurt Sunday morning in the northwestern suburb.

Fatal Lake County crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Cook and Ferndale roads, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

A 75-year-old man driving a Jeep Wrangler was trying to turn left onto Ferndale Road and told deputies he did not see a 1986 Alfa Romeo coming through the intersection prior to the crash.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo, a 71-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

His passenger, a 63-year-old woman, was also injured in the crash. She was also hospitalized in "serious but stable" condition, deputies said.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries in the crash and has been cooperating with the investigation.

The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

Both of those who were hospitalized were from Mount Prospect. The Lake County Coroner's Office has not identified the man who died in the crash.

Sheriff's deputies have not said if they expect any charges or citations in the crash.