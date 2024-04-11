Lake County seizes record-breaking amount on fentanyl in 2023

Lake County officials reported the seizure of over 17,000 fentanyl-laced pills last year by its Special Investigations Group (SIG).

SIG, which consists of local and federal law enforcement agencies, arrested 64 people and seized over $2.5 million worth of illegal drugs in Lake County in 2023.

SIG seizures last year include:

Over 17,000 fentanyl laced pills

Over 120 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms

Nearly 10 pounds of powder cocaine

Nearly 10 pounds of illegally trafficked cannabis

Nearly 900 grams of methamphetamine

112 illegally possessed guns

Many of the firearms seized were in the hands of convicted felons, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

"Our Special Investigations Group is making a major positive impact in our community," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "They successfully stopped over 17,000 deadly fentanyl pills from being sold throughout Lake County, which undoubtedly saved many lives. Over the last five years, SIG has removed nearly $20 million dollars’ worth of drugs being trafficked in Lake County."

SIG members also assisted in busting a St. Charles human trafficking operation last year, resulting in the rescue of five victims.