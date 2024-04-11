Lake County seizes record-breaking amount on fentanyl in 2023
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Lake County officials reported the seizure of over 17,000 fentanyl-laced pills last year by its Special Investigations Group (SIG).
SIG, which consists of local and federal law enforcement agencies, arrested 64 people and seized over $2.5 million worth of illegal drugs in Lake County in 2023.
SIG seizures last year include:
- Over 17,000 fentanyl laced pills
- Over 120 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms
- Nearly 10 pounds of powder cocaine
- Nearly 10 pounds of illegally trafficked cannabis
- Nearly 900 grams of methamphetamine
- 112 illegally possessed guns
Many of the firearms seized were in the hands of convicted felons, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
"Our Special Investigations Group is making a major positive impact in our community," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "They successfully stopped over 17,000 deadly fentanyl pills from being sold throughout Lake County, which undoubtedly saved many lives. Over the last five years, SIG has removed nearly $20 million dollars’ worth of drugs being trafficked in Lake County."
SIG members also assisted in busting a St. Charles human trafficking operation last year, resulting in the rescue of five victims.