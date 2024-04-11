Expand / Collapse search

Lake County seizes record-breaking amount on fentanyl in 2023

By Will Hager
Published  April 11, 2024 12:41pm CDT
Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Lake County officials reported the seizure of over 17,000 fentanyl-laced pills last year by its Special Investigations Group (SIG).

SIG, which consists of local and federal law enforcement agencies, arrested 64 people and seized over $2.5 million worth of illegal drugs in Lake County in 2023.

SIG seizures last year include:

  • Over 17,000 fentanyl laced pills
  • Over 120 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms
  • Nearly 10 pounds of powder cocaine
  • Nearly 10 pounds of illegally trafficked cannabis
  • Nearly 900 grams of methamphetamine
  • 112 illegally possessed guns

Many of the firearms seized were in the hands of convicted felons, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

"Our Special Investigations Group is making a major positive impact in our community," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement.  "They successfully stopped over 17,000 deadly fentanyl pills from being sold throughout Lake County, which undoubtedly saved many lives.  Over the last five years, SIG has removed nearly $20 million dollars’ worth of drugs being trafficked in Lake County."

SIG members also assisted in busting a St. Charles human trafficking operation last year, resulting in the rescue of five victims.